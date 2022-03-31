BOSTON (CBS) – A Quincy man was arrested during Chris Rock’s show in Boston Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted two Wilbur Theatre staff members.
According to the Suffolk County DA, 26-year-old Kaleb Herd also assaulted a police officer and a person he was at the show with who tried to deescalate the encounter.
Herd was arraigned Thursday on charges of trespass, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and three counts of assault and battery.
"Hopefully the next time Mr. Herd attends a public event he'll be smart enough to adhere to the basic rules," DA Kevin Hayden said.
Rock’s show in Boston Wednesday night was the first time he returned to the stage after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.