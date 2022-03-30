BOSTON (CBS) — The highest-ranking members of the Patriots’ brain trust were in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, getting an up-close-and-personal look at the best draft prospects coming out of the University of Alabama.

Head coach Bill Belichick was in attendance, along with director of player personnel Matt Groh and Matt Patricia, whose exact role is not defined to outsiders but who has served as Belichick’s right-hand man since returning to the organization last year.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick conferring with director of player personnel Matt Groh as Alabama players run the 40 at Pro Day. Matt Patricia is also on hand. pic.twitter.com/QBCynkobcN — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 30, 2022

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia arrive at Alabama’s pro day. pic.twitter.com/oKCqUJEILI — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 30, 2022

The trio attended Georgia’s pro day earlier this month as well.

The Crimson Tide, as always, have a number of top prospects eligible for this year’s draft. The school announced the following player as participants for Wednesday’s workout: DB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Slade Bolden, LB Christian Harris, DL Phil Mathis, OT Evan Neal, OL Chris Owens, DL LaBryan Ray, RB Brian Robinson Jr. and DB Daniel Wright.

Neither John Metchie nor Jameson Williams — the team’s top two receivers last year — were participating on Wednesday, as both are recovering from torn ACLs.

The Patriots own the 21st overall pick in this year’s draft, along with the 54th (second round) and 85th (third round) overall picks in the top rounds.

The Patriots’ top two picks last year — QB Mac Jones and DL Christian Barmore — both came from Alabama, where Belichick’s good friend Nick Saban is the legendary head coach. It marked the third straight year that the Patriots picked a player out of Alabama, having selected linebacker Anfernee Jennings in 2020 and running back Damien Harris in 2019. In the Belichick era, the Patriots have also selected Thomas Welch (2010), Dont’a Hightower (2012), Xzavier Dickson (2015) and Cyrus Jones (2016) out of Alabama.