BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots owner Robert Kraft obviously holds a strong affinity for the team’s former quarterback, with Kraft stating that he thinks of Tom Brady like one of his sons.

When it comes to the Patriots’ new quarterback, Mac Jones has a long way to go toward gaining family status in the Kraft clan. But the young QB has made a heck of a first impression.

Kraft spoke to reporters in West Palm Beach during the NFL’s annual league meetings on Tuesday, and he had nothing but praise for Mac.

“He’s such a good person — and humble,” Kraft said of Jones. “But he’s — I come in there sometimes on the weekend, or early. He’s there, working out, watching film, just doing things that I wouldn’t believe someone of his background would have that kind of commitment, given his past. And the guys in the locker room really like him — all the guys.”

Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 season last year, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, outperforming all of the other rookie quarterbacks from his draft class.

Kraft said he’s seen a side of Jones which the public perhaps has not yet been able to see.

“I actually believe he has a little more edge than we’ve seen,” Kraft said. “But he’s been respectful of coming in as a rookie. So I’m very high on him, and I think we really — the staff did a great job drafting him. We’re lucky to have him for our future.”