By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA used a drone to examine the Orange and Green Line tunnels beneath the site of Saturday’s collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage.

The drone was used to assess the conditions of the tunnel before sending engineers in for in-depth structural inspections.

Workers from JDC Demolition were taking down the garage that sits on top of the tunnels when an operator and piece of heavy equipment fell nine stories.

T General Manager Steve Poftak told the I-Team that tons of debris fell on top of the tunnels and he could not predict how long inspections would take.

The Orange Line has been suspended between North Station and Back Bay. The Green Line is suspended between North Station and Government Center.

