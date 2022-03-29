BROCKTON (CBS) — It’s hard to tell who had the better time at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton on Tuesday: Patriots quarterback Mac Jones or the hundreds of kids that he was visiting.

Jones never stopped smiling — or giggling — throughout his visit, spending time with all of his new friends. He spoke with the group and enjoyed some time in breakout rooms, and made it clear that this was not a one-time visit.

“Seeing all of y’all together, hanging out and having fun, playing sports and learning, it’s really awesome. I’m excited to build this relationship with you guys. I’m going to be here hopefully for a long time and have a lot of chances to come and hang out, play, whatever you guys want to do,” Jones told the crowd. “I’m going to be back and we’re going to have a lot of time to spend together.”

In addition to his time, Jones also had a few special gifts. He handed out some footballs, and also presented the Boys and Girls Club with a check for $100,000.

“Time is one thing you can always invest into people, and if you’re fortunate enough, you want to give back financially. It’s a big donation and I’m blessed to be able to do that,” Jones told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

“There are so many kids here with a great future,” Jones added. “Hopefully I build a relationship with a lot of places, and this is one of the places I want to be.”

While the kids saw Jones as the quarterback of the New England Patriots, he was really just a big kid on Tuesday. He broke out the “Griddy” for the crowd, which drew the biggest cheers, and a few of the kids did the dance move back for Mac as he handed out those footballs.

One group also now has a special handshake with Jones, who caught on pretty quickly.

“I’m pretty good with handshakes. They just kind of took control and made it happen,” Jones said.

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro South in Brockton where he was fabulous with the kids. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/JijP7fy3L8 — STEVE BURTON (@STEVEBURTONWBZ) March 29, 2022

Jones also shared a special message with all the kids.

“I told them to have fun with anything you do. Life, sports, school — it’s never going to be straight up and everything isn’t going to be great all the time. You are going to go through ups and downs; just stay positive and have fun,” he said.

Jones was also presented with some gifts as well, receiving a homemade gift basket and a picture of the group that the kids made him. Jones told them that he would hang it in his house to always remember his special day.