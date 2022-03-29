CBS News BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Security at Logan Airport confiscated a 10-inch butcher knife that was being carried in a car seat on Monday.

“We love babies… but not butcher knives!” TSA New England tweeted.

Massachusetts State Police responded and confiscated the knife.

TSA reminded travelers to pack knives properly in checked bags.

