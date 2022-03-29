BOSTON (CBS) – Security at Logan Airport confiscated a 10-inch butcher knife that was being carried in a car seat on Monday.
“We love babies… but not butcher knives!” TSA New England tweeted.
Massachusetts State Police responded and confiscated the knife.
We loves babies…but not butcher knives! Yesterday @BostonLogan, @TSA officers detected this 10-inch butcher knife in an baby car seat. @MassStatePolice responded and confiscated the knife. Pack your knives properly in your checked bag and you're good to go. #travelfail #Boston pic.twitter.com/hfza8Ba9Q5
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) March 29, 2022
TSA reminded travelers to pack knives properly in checked bags.