Tom Brady To Miami Rumors 'Fake News,' According To Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDanielMike McDaniel met with reporters at the league's annual meetings in West Palm Beach on Monday morning and was asked about the Tom Brady rumors.

To Rest Or Not To Rest: Ime Udoka Lays Out Celtics' Approach To Final Weeks Of Regular SeasonDo the Celtics keep on demoralizing the rest of the NBA, or do they give their stars the occasional rest in preparation for the postseason? It's a tightrope that head coach Ime Udoka will get to balance on for the next two weeks, though he may not have much of a decision on Monday night.

Julian Edelman Uses Will Smith Slapping Meme To Goof On Tom Brady's Brief RetirementJulian Edelman decided to join the Will Smith fun by entering the meme factory and emerging with a little joke about his pal, Tom Brady.

Owner John Mara Insists Bill Belichick Had No Inside Info On Giants' Head Coach Hire ... But Hasn't Checked With Belichick About ThatThat text exchange, really, is the crux of Flores' lawsuit against the Giants and the NFL. But Giants owner John Mara says it's all baseless. Granted, Giants owner John Mara also hasn't done the legwork to confirm that it's baseless. Nevertheless, he avers the claim to be false.

Bill Belichick Says Patriots Won't Name An Offensive Or Defensive Coordinator: 'I Don't Worry About [Job] Titles'There are plenty of questions about the Patriots coaching staff heading into the 2022 season, and Bill Belichick didn't offer up many answers when chatting at the NFL league meetings on Monday.