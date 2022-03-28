BOSTON (CBS) – Comedian Chris Rock will be performing in Boston this week after he was slapped by actor Will Smith on stage during the Oscars Sunday night.
During the awards show, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith said in the past that she was going to keep her head bald due to her struggles with alopecia.
Though Smith laughed about the joke initially, he then walked up to Rock, who was on stage, and slapped him. Upon returning to his seat, Smith yelled obscenities at Rock.
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that Rock declined to press charges.
Smith later won the award for Best Actor for his role in “King Richard.” During his victory speech, Smith did not directly address the incident but made a speech about love and protecting family.
Rock, who has not commented on the incident, is next scheduled to performing at The Wilbur in Boston. Rock has two shows Wednesday, two Thursday, and one performance on Friday.