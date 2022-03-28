BOSTON (CBS) — It seems like the only thing that can slow the Celtics down right now is an injury to one of the team’s core players. And that is exactly what Boston will be dealing with going forward, as the injury update on center Robert Williams is the worst possible news for the Celtics.

Williams has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and will now miss several weeks. It’s a huge blow to Boston’s top-ranked defense — and chances in the upcoming postseason.

ESPN Sources: Celtics C Robert Williams has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will minimally miss several weeks. Further evaluation today will help provide a timetable. Boston moved into first-place Sunday, and Williams has been immense part of NBA’s best defense. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2022

Williams was forced to leave Sunday’s blowout win over the Timberwolves in the second half, and underwent an MRI on Monday. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that Williams was in a lot of pain following Sunday’s game, which the big man felt on the “lateral side” of his left knee.

Williams was enjoying a breakout season for Boston, playing a career-high 61 games to this point. He ranks second in the NBA with an average of 2.2 blocks per game, putting himself firmly in the running for All-Defensive First Team honors, while adding 10 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest.

The 24-year-old signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the Celtics ahead of the season.

The Celtics have gone 24-8 over their last 28 games and currently sit in a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference. In addition to not having Williams in their front court for Monday night’s matchup with the Raptors in Toronto, the Celtics won’t have Al Horford either as he misses his second straight game with a personal issue.

And now it looks like the Celtics will have to find someone else to anchor the frontcourt going forward. Udoka will likely turn to Horford (when he returns), Grant Williams and Daniel Theis to play bigger roles on both ends of the floor.