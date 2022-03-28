BOSTON (CBS) — Of the many questions surrounding the 2022 New England Patriots, perhaps the biggest is centered around the coaching staff. With Josh McDaniels now in Las Vegas, along with several former Patriots assistant who followed him, there are several titles with no one’s name next to them on Bill Belichick’s staff.

And from the sounds of it, those titles will remain unfilled, at least on paper. While chatting with reporters Monday morning at the NFL league meetings in West Palm Beach, Belichick said that he will not be naming an offensive or defensive coordinator this season.

“I don’t worry about [job] titles, I worry about jobs,” Belichick said when peppered with questions about who will fill which role on his coaching staff.

“Everybody will have a defined role, like they always do,” Belichick added. “The offseason is the offseason, so once we get on the field and start coaching players, that will all work itself out.”

As for who will be calling plays when the season gets underway, Belichick wasn’t ready to share that information.

“We won’t be calling any for a while,” said Belichick, opting to keep reporters — and 2022 opponents — guessing on that front.

New England not having named coordinators isn’t a new concept. Offensive coordinator went unfilled following McDaniels’ first departure back in 2009, and the Patriots didn’t have a named defensive coordinator in 2021, with Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo assuming most of those duties last season. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator as well as the team’s quarterbacks coach, and he had the help of Bo Hardegree when it came to working with Mac Jones during the quarterback’s rookie season. Both of them are now in Vegas, leaving a massive question mark in regards to who will be working with Jones in his second NFL season.

Belichick said that coaching Jones will be a group effort between himself, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

“They’re good football coaches and have a lot of good experience in multiple roles,” Belichick said of that duo. “We’ve had a lot of coaches take multiple responsibilities. Not really worried about that; I think a good coach is a good coach.

“I feel like I have a lot of good people working in this organization. I don’t do it all by any stretch,” Belichick added. “I rely on a lot of good people and I’m very fortunate to have the people on the staff that we have.”

Belichick did say that he believes the coaching staff is complete, and he doesn’t think the Patriots will be adding anyone else this offseason. So don’t expect anyone to own those offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator titles, which really isn’t anything new in New England.