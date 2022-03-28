BOSTON (CBS) – An accused shoplifter is now charged with trying to strangle a Boston Police officer over the weekend.
The officer was working a detail at South Bay Shopping Center in Roxbury Saturday morning when he was called to the Stop and Shop to look into a shoplifting incident.
Police said the officer and a store employee tried to “peacefully resolve the situation,” but 26-year-old Patrick Craddock “began to violently assault the officer.”
They said Craddock grabbed the officer’s radio, preventing him from calling for help, and wrestled the officer to the ground.
“As the officer continued to attempt to gain control of the combative suspect, Craddock began to strangle the officer as the two struggled,” police said in a statement.
The officer was eventually able to radio for help and other officers took Craddock into custody. He’s charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery strangulation, assault and battery and shoplifting.
The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital “to be evaluated for injuries,” according to police.
Craddock will be arraigned Monday in South Boston District Court.