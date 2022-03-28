BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,430 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the week. There were also three additional COVID-related deaths reported from Friday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 2.02%. It went over 2% at the end of last week for the first time during the month of March.
There are 222 people currently in the hospital with COVID and 34 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,560,788. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,972.
There were 109,636 total new tests reported.