PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A 1-year-old Plymouth girl who has nearly all of her life to date in the hospital is now home with her family.
Bradi Foster was discharged from Franciscan Children’s Hospital on Monday. She was born in August 2020 at just 25 weeks.
Since then, Bradi had to undergo cardiac surgery and has fought off a number of infections.
Her family says the staff at Franciscan’s gave them so much hope and support.
“They have loved her ridiculous amounts. We are so lucky that when we couldn’t be here they would just give her all the love,” said Darlene Foster. “Everyone loved her. and you see it through her smile, just being with everyone, ”These are my people.’ We are blessed to have Franciscan’s and all the nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists here. Absolutely blessed.”
Bradi made a remarkable recovery over the last few months and can now eat, crawl, and use a stander by herself.
Bradi’s grandfather died from COVID, and her family said they believe he’s been watching over her.