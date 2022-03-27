BOSTON (CBS) – When Massachusetts voters weighed whether they should legalize marijuana in 2016, there were many questions ahead of Election Day. So have those questions since been answered since the first sale was made more than three years ago?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke with Steven Hoffman, the chairman of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

One of the major concerns by opponents of legalizedmarijuana was that it would lead to a spike in youth consumption. Keller asked Hoffman if those fears became a reality.

“There hasn’t been a change. We have very strict regulations around a lot of things, but particularly around preventing access to marijuana for people under 21. Our licensees have done a great job of assuring it does not happen,” Hoffman said.

Another concern was the possibility of a rise in impaired drivers. There is no legally acceptable test to prove someone is impaired by marijuana, but Hoffman said there has been no data suggesting there has been an impact.

Since the first business opened its doors in Massachusetts, a total of $2.5 billion in cannabis sales have been completed. That has meant $500 million in tax revenue for the state. There are 200 marijuana dispensaries currently.

“It’s been a smooth rollout. There hasn’t been increase in crime, there hasn’t been an increase in youth consumption, DUIs, hospital admissions. I’m very proud of the commission,” Hoffman said. “I think a lot of concerns that were in the debate in 2016 have not been realized. And I’m really proud of that.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2