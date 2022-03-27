BOSTON (CBS) — Volunteers with Keep Hyde Park Beautiful were out with trash bags on Sunday to clean up the Fowl Meadow area. They describe it as one of the most important wildlife habitats in Greater Boston.
The organization's founder said not everybody appreciates the area though.
"It's filled with trash. We cleaned it up last year. We're back again because it's like a litter bomb exploded along here and we just feel the need to clean it up," said Keep Hyde Park Beautiful Founder Cathy Horan.
The group's goals are simple: to make Hyde Park a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live, work, learn and play.