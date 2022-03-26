LYNN (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman will be charged with several crimes after crashing into several cars at the MBTA bus garage in Lynn.
MBTA Police say she was speeding when she tried to pass a car on Western Avenue.
The woman apparently lost control, careening into the garage and causing significant damage to three unoccupied cars.
Then, investigators discovered that the driver had a falsified license, and they found several unopened alcohol nip bottles in the teen’s car.
She will be summoned into court for operating to endanger, speeding, forging a driver’s license, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Her name was not made public by police.