BOSTON (CBS) — A construction worker died while working on the demolition of the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston Saturday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the worker sustained a “substantial fall” from the eighth or ninth floor of the garage, causing a partial collapse of the garage.

Boston Police Captain Kelley McCormick said the worker was using a “small, worker crane” when he fell. There was a larger, yellow crane seen near the building when the accident was first reported, but McCormick said the crane involved in the accident was different.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the worker who died as a result of the collapse was a young man, but did not reveal his name.

The Boston Fire Department was first called to the area of 1 Congress Street a little before 6 p.m. about a report of a partial collapse of the garage.

McCormick said there will be a serious traffic disruption in the area for the next several hours as engineers make sure the area is safe for drivers and MBTA riders using the Orange Line. Streets around Haymarket, including the Sumner Tunnel, have been shut down for the time being.

“The Orange Line runs right underneath that site,” said McCormick. “So just for safety reason, we want to make sure that site isn’t damaged in the weight of all the collapsing material. So MBTA is currently doing that evaluation with structural engineers, and our engineers will do the building to make sure the building is stable.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke alongside city officials on Saturday night, calling the incident a “horrible tragedy.”

“The city will work to do whatever it takes so that we understand what happened here,” Wu said. “People are working very diligently to make sure the site is safe and stable.”

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.