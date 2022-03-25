BOSTON (CBS) — Forbes released its list of MLB’s most valuable franchises ahead of the 2022 season, with the Boston Red Sox coming in at No. 3 with a $3.9 billion valuation.
The Red Sox are only behind the New York Yankees ($6 billion) and Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.075 billion).
The Red Sox are up 13 percent from a year ago, while the Yankees and Dodgers have each increased their value by 14 percent since last year.
The Chicago Cubs ($3.8 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.5 billion) round out the top five, while fellow AL East competitors the Baltimore Orioles (22nd, $1.375 billion) and Tampa Bay Rays (29th, $1.1 billion) rank much farther behind Boston and New York.
The Miami Marlins rank ($990 million) last at No. 30, the only franchise valued under a billion dollars. Forbes explained that the new CBA allows for more profits for ownership, including from jersey patches and helmet decals that can be sold beginning in 2023. The expanded postseason — which is going from a field of 10 teams to a field of 12 teams, with more guaranteed playoff games — as well as new streaming broadcast deals created more revenue for all teams.