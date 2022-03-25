REVERE (CBS) – Kevin Doherty has combined his two passions, being a Revere firefighter and making pizzas, into one by turning a fire truck into a food truck.

It was an idea that many people thought was a bit off.

“I thought he was nuts, when he pulled up one day in the thing and said he was going to get an oven for it, I said ‘What are you going to do with the oven?,” Revere firefighter Justin Lally told WBZ-TV.

“I might have been called crazy once or twice before in my life. When I started to tell people this is what I was doing,” Doherty said of his truck, called 3rd Alarm Wood Fired Pizza. “We retrofitted this 1968 Mack to hold a wood fire pizza oven that was actually imported from Italy.”

Kevin and his team show up to community events and kids and adults absolutely love the wood fired pizza and the truck.

“With love and a passion and determination, we just made it work and we’ve met a lot of great people along our way,” he told WBZ.

It helps make some of those tougher days on the job better.

“If someone’s usually dialing 911, when we are showing up, they usually don’t have a smile on their face. So it’s a lot different when we’re showing up with a pizza truck to enjoy your birthday parties, your graduations, your bar mitzvahs, your block parties,” he said.

Kevin says his brothers in the firehouse are extremely critical, so if the food is bad, they let him know it.