Patrice Bergeron Gives Scouting Report On New Teammate Hampus LindholmWhen it comes to NHL knowledge and experience, you'd be hard-pressed to find somebody better equipped in both than Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Will Middlebrooks Told Trevor Story 'New York Smells Like Garbage' When Recruiting Infielder To Boston Red SoxRed Sox fans will be seeing a lot of Will Middlebrooks in the upcoming season, as the former Boston third baseman will be a part of NESN's coverage of the team. They also may want to give him a little thanks for helping the team land Trevor Story.

Miami Judge Scolds Ray Allen For Skipping Jury DutyBasketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen got scolded by a federal judge and ordered to donate $1,000 to charity for failing to show up at a trial after being selected as a juror.

Oddsmakers Have Patriots As 10th-Best Team In AFC After Start Of Free AgencyThings are a bit different these days for the New England Patriots.

New England Is Well Represented In NCAA Hockey TournamentThere are six New England teams vying for an NCAA hockey title this year, including the defending champion UMass Minutemen.