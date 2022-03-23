BOSTON (CBS) — It seemed like for much of the day Tuesday that the Red Sox and Rafael Devers were destined to head to salary arbitration, which usually gets pretty messy as the two sides try to agree on a salary for the player. But there will be no messiness between Boston and the club’s star third baseman.
The Red Sox and Devers agreed to a one-year, $11.2 million deal late Tuesday, according to several outlets, avoiding a future arbitration hearing. It's a pretty big pay bump for Devers, who made $4.575 million in 2021, which was his second year of arbitration eligibility. He is set to hit free agency after the 2023 season, but the Red Sox have not presented him with any multi-year offers, according to MassLive's Cotillo.
Devers has been a monster in the heart of the Boston lineup the last three seasons, and earned his first All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award in 2021. He crushed 38 homers and 37 doubles while driving in 113 runs last season, and hit five more homers and had 12 RBIs during the postseason despite playing with a right forearm injury.
Devers' best season came in 2019, when he led the American League with 54 doubles and hit a career-high .311 with 115 RBIs. The 25-year-old has slashed .279/.338/.509 for his five-year career.
The Red Sox also agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Alex Verdugo (for $3.55 million), infielder Christian Arroyo ($1.2 million), starting pitcher Nick Pivetta ($2.65 million) and lefty reliever Josh Taylor ($1.025 million) on Tuesday.