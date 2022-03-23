Details Emerge On Trent Brown's Contract With PatriotsThe Patriots managed to keep Trent Brown from leaving New England in free agency, a massive move to maintain a key player at right tackle. We now have an idea of what it cost them.

Red Sox Claim Righty Kyle Tyler From AngelsThe Red Sox added some more organizational depth in the bullpen on Tuesday, claiming right-handed pitcher Kyle Tyler off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Rob Manfred's 2017 Letter To Yankees Regarding Sign-Stealing To Be UnsealedA federal appeals panel has affirmed a lower court's decision to unseal a letter from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman detailing an investigation into sign stealing.

Bruins' First-Round Playoff Opponent Promises To Be A BearHow you feel about that inactivity up front likely ties in to your larger outlook on the forthcoming postseason, and how far you believe these Bruins might be able to go.

Red Sox To Honor Jerry Remy With Season-Long Commemorative Patch, Pre-Game Ceremony On April 20The Red Sox have announced plans to honor the life and career of the late Jerry Remy throughout the 2022 season.