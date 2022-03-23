BOSTON (CBS) – Republicans in the Massachusetts Senate are making their case to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax.
Lawmakers spoke about the proposal outside the State House on Tuesday, a day before the plan goes up for debate in the full Senate.
The move would save drivers 24 cents per gallon as gas prices remain near record levels.
“We are here to let everyone know we are not changing course and will pursue relief for motorists across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as they face the highest gas prices in the history of our state,” said Massachusetts Senate minority leader Bruce Tarr.
House lawmakers rejected a similar idea earlier this month.
Maryland and Georgia have already suspended their gas taxes.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about the proposal Tuesday during a news conference and said he believes it deserves a fair hearing.