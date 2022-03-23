BOSTON (CBS) – The pandemic caused all of us to shift gears. For fitness guru Drew LaCombe, he decided to get on the move.

Drew LaCombe runs MoveStudios, a mobile gym that is bringing fitness right to the people of Boston.

“I saw this moving truck and just saw it and thought, ‘Love at first sight.’ And I was like, you know what, I want to turn that into a gym,” LaCombe said.

MoveStudios is Boston’s first mobile fitness studio. If you build it, they will come. And they did, especially when Drew and his crew took the workouts to Boston’s waterfront.

“To be able to find that space and be able to take it over and create this little vibe that is all positive. Water just brings positive things to people,” LaCombe said.

The fitness studio has become a major part of the Boston community. It was in the St. Patrick’s Day parade and LaCombe was handing out these inspirational rubber ducks. Why ducks?

“When you get a duck you smile. I don’t care who you are. I’m looking at you right now Levan and you’re smiling because we are doing this and you know I’m talking about a duck right now. But everything on this tag says positive vibes,” LaCombe told WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid.

This smaller gym space is bringing people together – and it’s only the beginning.

“He has the different things on the trucks, sand bags, bands, any type of equipment that you can incorporate into the classes but also bringing that feel, that high energy. Nice loud music,” participant Samantha Aho said.

LaCombe wants to expand down south in the future. The good news is he can take his studio anywhere.

“I got people around me, I have the best support group I have these instructors, I have family, I have friends that are supporting me like no other,” LaCombe said. “I know at some point, I’m going to grow and scale and I need more people involved. But it never stops.”