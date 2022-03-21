WOBURN (CBS) – At Woburn Bowladrome, the sounds you hear aren’t just pins crashing. There’s laughter and cheers on a regular basis as well.

Candlepin bowling, with roots in New England, is a draw for people of all ages.

“Well for one thing, it started in Worcester in 1880. So it’s always been here and it spread more than 10 pin,” International Candlepin Bowling Association executive director Maria Angelotti told WBZ-TV.

The beauty of this sport is it can be enjoyed by young or old, and by the strong or the not so strong. Candlepin bowling checks all the boxes.

“We take care of everybody. The seniors can do it, the young kids can do it. The big balls, the young kids have problems everybody knows, and the seniors have problems with the big ball. It’s a great game, the history has been great,” said Ed Gangi of Woburn Bowladrome.

In Woburn, the sport has kept a group of seniors together for 30 years and the owners wouldn’t have it any other way.

“They are a lot of fun, we have a relationship with them as if they were our family. We joke with them, we tease them, we bust each other,” Michael DeRienzo of Woburn Bowladrome said.

Bowler Bob Siggens said it’s more than just about how many pins you knock down.

“You know one thing that’s interesting is, you see the people’s ages here, this is the greatest socialization that you could ever possibly imagine,” Siggens said.

At the alley, you’re always listening for certain sounds. Maybe a strike or even a spare. But for participants, they’re always listening for one certain thing.

“Laughter and cheering. You’re here, you can socialize. No offense to the movie theatres but you are not sitting in a seat for two hours,” Gangi said.

Andrea Adams said there’s a major nostalgia factor at the candlepin lanes.

“I love it. I used to bowl with my dad and this brings back memories of doing it with him. It’s really a New England institution,” Adams said.