By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — You know, it hasn’t been too long since Patriots fans were living in the good old days, with Tom Brady winning Super Bowls with his good pal, Julian Edelman. But it’s been long enough to know that those days are over.

So when Tom Brady dusted off an old fancy social media video on Monday featuring an endless loop of Edelman running routes for him, Patriots fans couldn’t help but feel a bit wistful for the halcyon days of New England past.

(You can watch the video on Brady’s Twitter page or Instagram page, but be warned: You may hear a naughty word or two in the accompanying music.)

Adding to the pain for Patriots fans was that Edelman played along, quote-tweeting the video and asking his followers, “How’s the knee look?” He also shared the video to his Instagram story, adding the caption “Still got it” with some eyeball emojis.

Patriots fans already dealt with Brady leaving, and despite Edelman’s career-ending knee injury suffered in the 2020 season, the possibility has always been there for Edelman to pull a Gronk and team back up with Tom down in Tampa Bay. A video like this only adds to that strain, even if there seems to still be a zero percent chance of Edelman returning to the NFL.

And to further quell any Patriots’ fans concerns, the video appears to have been filmed at the same time of Brady’s infamous Jugs machine video — a piece of social media video trickery that had some people believing he was superhuman. In that video, which was relased last July, Brady is wearing the same shirt that he’s wearing in the Edelman video, and he’s also on the field at UCLA. On Monday, Brady tagged the Shadow Lion production team after posting the Edelman video.

So it seems quite clear that this was not a recent workout. And so it seems just as clear that an Edelman-Brady reunion in Tampa is still not happening.

Still, just seeing those two work together is sure to stir up all sorts of emotions in New England.