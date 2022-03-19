BOSTON (CBS) — US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was in town on Friday, talking with business leaders at the New England Council Luncheon.
The former Mayor of Boston said he was thrilled to be back.
"For a year, I've been trying to come back to the city of Boston to do something. And every time I put into Caba Fairs that I want to come back to Boston, they tell me you can't go to Boston because you're from Boston. You have to go to Albuquerque, New Mexico," said Walsh on Friday.
"Next week I'm going to Portland, Oregon, Tacoma, Washington, Seattle, Washington. New Mexico City in a couple weeks. I'm like, 'I got to get back to Boston.' So today, somehow, they let me come here, to this event, and I'll be honest with you, coming here to see friends and old friends, I want to thank you."
The mayor said cooperation from the business world is key to helping labor thrive.