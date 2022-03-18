BOSTON (CBS) — From St. Patrick’s Day specials to outdoor fun parks to a new place to watch a concert, this weekend is packed with events.
MFA FRIDAY EVENING HOURS
Friday evening hours are back at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. Normally, the museum closes at 5 p.m., but now on Fridays, it will stay open until 10 p.m. The New American Cafe will resume dinner service during that time, with specials for St. Patrick’s Day and the upcoming exhibition “Turners Modern World.”
When: Fridays beginning March 18 (10am-10pm)
Where: Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave, Boston
Cost: $27 for adults, $10 for kids ages 7-17, free for kids ages 0-6
STARLAND SPORTSPLEX & FUN PARK
Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park is celebrating spring with Opening Day on Saturday, as the outdoor fun park reopens for weekends.
Activities at the Hanover Family Entertainment Center include mini golf, go karts, and batting cages. Hours are 12-7pm every Saturday and Sunday.
https://starlandsports.com/event/spring-opening-day/
When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 12-7pm, starting on March 19
Where: 367 Washington Street, Hanover
Cost: Pricing varies depending on activity
ROADRUNNER MUSIC VENUE NOW OPEN
Roadrunner Music Venue at Boston Landing is now open to the public. At 50,000 square feet and with multiple levels, it holds up to 3,500 guests.
An exciting lineup of shows features Olivia Rodrigo, LCD Soundsystem, and Bastille.
Where: 89 Guest Street, Allston
Cost: Prices vary for shows