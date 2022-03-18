BOSTON (CBS) — North End restaurant owners are outraged by some new changes coming to outdoor dining in their neighborhood this year.
The biggest change will be a $7,500 fee that North End restaurant owners will have to pay in order to opt-in for outdoor dining. This comes on top of parking fees they already have to pay.
The permit fee is set to go toward North End-specific needs like cleaning streets and sidewalks.
Other changes announced during Thursday’s community meeting include a shorter outdoor dining season. North End customers won’t be able to eat outside until May 1, which is a month later than the rest of the city. The season will end in September, instead of December with the other Boston neighborhoods.
Outdoor dining will also wrap up earlier, at 10 or 11 p.m. instead of 10:30 or 11:30 p.m..
Hanover Street between Cross and Richmond Street will only be open for one-way traffic.
The city said 130 resident parking spots that will be knocked out by patios will be replaced through agreement with local garages.