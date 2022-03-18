WEBSTER (CBS) — A fire broke out at a Webster restaurant around 2 a.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the Wind Tiki restaurant.
The Deputy Fire Chief Chris Jolda told WBZ-TV that heat and thick smoke made it difficult for crews to get inside.
Firefighters spent hours working to put out pockets of fire.
“One of the issues we’re dealing with is it’s been renovated several times, that exterior that you see, the angled soffit, we tried to pull that to gain access to get water in and the wall behind it goes all the way up so that’s just basically for show,” said Jolda.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.