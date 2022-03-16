BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no classes at TechBoston Academy in Dorchester Wednesday, a day after a teacher and a student were shot there. Police are still searching for the suspect.
Boston Police said a 31-year-old teacher and a 17-year-old student were getting ready for a school event in the parking lot around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when someone opened fired from a car. Both were rushed to the hospital with what officers described as “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds. There have been no arrests.
“Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they are subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long told reporters Tuesday night. “This type of behavior can not and will not be tolerated, and the Boston Police Department is going to do everything it can to hold whoever is responsible for this incident accountable.”
Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said a crisis team will be at the school Wednesday, but no classes will be held.