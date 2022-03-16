BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 725 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.53%.
There were also 14 additional deaths reported on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,550,911. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,916.
There were 58,381 total new tests reported.
There are 229 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 31 patients currently in intensive care.