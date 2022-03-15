BOSTON (CBS) — At least one potential wide receiver acquisition for the Patriots has been taken off the board.
D.J. Chark reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN. The deal will pay him as much as $12 million, though the specifics weren't reported.
Previously, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had reported that the Patriots and Raiders were showing interest in the receiver.
The 25-year-old Chark was the 61st overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2018 draft. His best season came in 2019, when he caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He missed three games in 2020 but still caught 53 passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, an ankle injury limited him to just four games, in which he caught seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4, 198-pound Chark still clearly had value on the free-agent market, despite last year’s nearly lost season. As a result, he likely ended up being outside of the Patriots’ price range.