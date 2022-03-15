BOSTON (CBS) – Boston plans to replace the city’s gas lamps with new LED lights as a way of cutting the city’s carbon emissions. Crews are already installing new lights in the Bay Village neighborhood.
Like the original lamps, the new LED lights mimic flames.
There is no word on how long it will take to convert all of the gas lamps throughout the city.
The city says the change will also save money. It costs almost a million dollars a year to keep the gas lamps burning, 90% more than what the LED lights cost.