FOXBORO (CBS) – According to multiple reports, the Patriots placed a second-round tender on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was one of the team’s top producers last season.
Meyers hauled in 83 receptions for 866 yards last season. Both were highest on the team.
Any team looking to add Meyers would have to sign him to an offer sheet. If the Patriots do not match the contract offer given to Meyers, New England would receive a second round draft pick.
If no team signs Meyers, New England will pay him about $3.9 million this season.
The Patriots reportedly opted not to tender fullback Jakob Johnson, who becomes a free agent.
NFL free agency news is expected to be coming fast and furious Monday as the league’s legal tampering period begins at noon.