BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts AFL/CIO president Steve Tolman said he opposes a ballot initiative that would give gig workers such has Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers the classification of a paid employee instead of being considered an independent contractor.
“It’s kind of like a wolf in a sheepskin,” Tolman said of the initiative, which could end up on the ballot this November in Massachusetts.
Opponents of the initiative say it would allow companies to eliminate protections like minimum wage. Supporters argue it provides drivers the flexibility to make their own hours and drive when they want while receiving the benefits in line with similarly classified employees.
Tolman discussed his opposition to the proposal with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.
“It absolves these corporations from any liability at all. If there’s a tragic accident, you’re left on whatever insurance the guy driving the car has,” Tolman said.
Tolman was also asked about his support for a controversial bill recently passed in the Massachusetts House that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license.
“I see it as a humanitarian issue,” Tolman said. “There are families and members of our union and who are in this category. I’m telling you when a child gets sick, that mom has to choose between being able to take their kid to the hospital, or even in bad weather to drive their kid to school. I think it’s the humanitarian thing to do.”
