BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox top prospects will be a part of big league Spring Training.
Triston Casas, a slugging first baseman in Boston’s farm system, is now one of 23 players who are non-roster invitees to the team’s Major League Spring Training camp.
Last season, the 22-year-old split time between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. In 86 combined games, Casas posted a batting line of .279/.394/.484 with 14 home runs. He is currently rated as the Red Sox second-best prospect by Baseball America and MLB.com, only behind last year’s first-round pick Marcelo Mayer.
Last year, he was also named to the All-Olympic Baseball Team, as he helped lead the United States to a Silver Medal in Tokyo.
Casas was one of 12 players added by Boston on Saturday to its list of non-roster invites:
The Red Sox first Spring Training game takes place March 17 at JetBlue Park against the Minnesota Twins.