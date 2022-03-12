COHASSET (CBS) — Cohasset Police Officer Mark Jenkins died suddenly on Friday. The department announced the death of the active officer on Facebook.
"Mark was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division and worked as a police computer forensics expert for our department and the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service," Police Chief William Quigley wrote.
Jenkins collapsed while with co-workers on Friday afternoon, police said. CPR and other life-saving measures didn't work.
"While our hearts are filled with sorrow, they are also filled with love, as we help Mark's wife and children with final arrangements. Please say a prayer for the Jenkins family."
Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.