BROCKTON (CBS) — One person was killed in a multi-car crash on Route 24 in Brockton early Saturday morning and another person was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Three others had minor injuries.
The accident happened a little after 2:30 a.m. near Exit 33 on Route 24 southbound.
Brockton Fire Department captain Dan Foye said it was not raining during the time of the accident.
As of Saturday afternoon, circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.