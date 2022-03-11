BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early, take part in Restaurant Week in Boston, and check out a local convention and a snowboarding event.

It’s all featured in this week’s To Do List!

WORCESTER COUNTY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and that means there’s lots of ways in Massachusetts to celebrate.

One of those ways is this Sunday at the Worcester County St. Patrick’s Day parade, which kicks off at noon and is expected to go on for about two hours. This year’s parade is honoring essential workers.

https://stpatsparade.com

When: Sunday, March 13 (12-2pm)

Where: Park Ave., Worcester

Cost: Free

NORTHEAST COMICCON IN BOXBOROUGH

Throughout the weekend, the NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza is being held in Boxborough. There, you’ll find vendors, concerts, panels, celebrity guests, and more!

Children 10 and under get in free.

https://necomiccons.com/category/necc-spring-event-2022/

When: Begins March 11 at 3 p.m. and ends March 13 at 5 p.m.

Where: Boxboro Regency, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough

Cost: $10-$55 (Kids 10 and under are free)

DINE OUT BOSTON

Dine Out Boston, presented by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, returns this Sunday, featuring over 100 restaurants. Have your pick of multi-course meals at various prices, starting at $22.

http://www.restaurantweekboston.com

When: March 13-26

Where: Participating Restaurants

Cost: Lunch ($22, $27, or $32) and Dinner ($36, $41, or $46)

RED BULL SLIDE-IN TOUR

The Red Bull Slide-In Tour stops in the Northeast this weekend at Ski Resorts in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Big names in snowboarding, like Zeb Powell, will be showing off their skills and teaching fans some new tricks.

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-slide-in-tour-2022

When: March 11-13

Where: Loon Mountain, NH on March 11, Sunday River in Maine on March 12, and Bolton Valley, VT on March 13

Cost: Free