BOSTON (CBS) — Last summer, N’Keal Harry requested a trade from the Patriots. It never came. Perhaps things might change this year.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, multiple teams have shown “recent interest” in acquiring Harry via trade.

“N’Keal Harry is a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft,” Kyed tweeted.

#Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft, per source. Teams have shown recent interest in the 2019 first-round pick. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 10, 2022

Harry, 24, was the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft after posting back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons at Arizona State. In three NFL seasons (33 games), though, he has just 598 receiving yards on 57 receptions, scoring four touchdowns. He caught just 12 passes last year for 184 yards with no touchdowns.

Harry is carrying a $3.213 million cap hit, but the Patriots would save more than $1.8 million on the cap if they trade him. Cutting Harry would bring just over $1 million in cap savings, so a trade would be the preferable route for New England if the team does decide to cut ties with the receiver.

The Patriots don’t have tremendous depth at the position, with Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne atop the depth chart. Outside of Harry, the team has Gunner Olszewski (primarily a special teamer), Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon. Jakobi Meyers is a restricted free agent at the position, as well.