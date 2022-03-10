WESTWOOD (CBS) – School officials in Westwood are investigating after three racist and offensive messages were sent to middle school students via their iPhone’s AirDrop feature.

Thurston Middle School principal Michael Redmon described the incidents in a letter to parents.

Redmon said one student received an AirDrop message with an “unkind image intended to make fun of the recipient.” A second student received a message with a vulgar phrase about President Joe Biden, and several other students received a message that included a racial slur.

Because the phones were not issued by the school, Redmon said the use of AirDrop cannot be blocked or traced by the school’s internet safety features.

“These hateful messages were clearly intended to put down others and cause disruption – they have no place in our community,” Redmon wrote to parents. “I am writing to say that I share these feelings of distress and disappointment and to enlist your help to move forward.”

Superintendent of Schools Emily Parks issued a statement about the messages.

“The matter is very concerning to us. The Westwood Public Schools strives to be a community that welcomes, supports, and appreciates all people and where all students feel a sense of belonging,” Parks said. “The use of racist or hateful language and symbols is a transgression against the community and has no place in our schools. We will continue the important work of helping our students learn to treat one another with dignity, to respect differences, and use technology ethically.”