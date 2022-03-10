CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after a stolen car crashed into construction equipment in Boston.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Merrimack Street in downtown Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers tried to stop a car that had been stolen out of New Bedford.

The driver did not stop, though State Police said they had not yet begun a pursuit.

A short time later, the car crashed at the construction site.

No one was hurt. Police arrested 20-year-old Kenny Gedeon and 20-year-old Curtis Monteiro of New Bedford. It is not yet clear what charges they are facing.

Louis Martinez was working delivering food to a nearby restaurant when he heard the crash.

“He actually hit the truck and went inside the trailer but luckily I wasn’t inside,” Martinez said.

