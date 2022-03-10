BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after a stolen car crashed into construction equipment in Boston.
It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Merrimack Street in downtown Boston.
Massachusetts State Police said troopers tried to stop a car that had been stolen out of New Bedford.
The driver did not stop, though State Police said they had not yet begun a pursuit.
A short time later, the car crashed at the construction site.
No one was hurt. Police arrested 20-year-old Kenny Gedeon and 20-year-old Curtis Monteiro of New Bedford. It is not yet clear what charges they are facing.
Louis Martinez was working delivering food to a nearby restaurant when he heard the crash.
“He actually hit the truck and went inside the trailer but luckily I wasn’t inside,” Martinez said.