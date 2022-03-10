BOSTON (CBS) — We’re running out of things to say about Jayson Tatum during this current absurd run that the Celtics star has embarked on. So we’ll keep it simple: This kid is special.

Like, superstar special. The Top 10 debate is over. Cracking the Top 5 in the NBA won’t be easy, but he’s trending in that direction. And soon enough, MVP and All-NBA First Team consideration will enter the chat.

Tatum continued his dominance of the NBA on Wednesday night, following up his 54-point opus against the Nets on Sunday with a 44-point performance against the Hornets in Charlotte. Tatum was doing whatever he wanted for much of the 115-101 Celtics victory, draining some silly step backs and blowing kisses to the crowd.

The 98 points that Tatum has scored in his last two games ties Kevin McHale’s franchise record for scoring over a two-game span. And that is just half of his downright dominant start to the month.

Tatum has been an absolute lion in March thus far, roaring his way to 168 points over Boston’s four games — all wins. He started the month with a 33-point showing against the Hawks, followed it up with a 37-point outburst against the Grizzlies on his 24th birthday, and then embarked on his 98-point two-game stretch. His shooting woes are a distant memory, with Tatum hitting 56 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three-point land while averaging 42 points per game.

Some would call that ridiculous. A better word is “elite.”

Tatum was 16-for-24 overall and 6-for-9 from deep on Wednesday. He was absolutely cooking in the second half, scoring 28 of his points after the break and 16 in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back triples early in the fourth extended Boston’s lead to 18 points, and another three with 8:27 essentially ended the game.

All that was left, really, was for the Hornets to keep Tatum from reaching the 50-point mark. They did so with some “junk” defense, as described by head coach Ime Udoka, sending triple and quadruple teams Tatum’s way. It’s hard to fault them, considering how automatic Tatum was throughout the night.

His teammates took advantage of all the open space that defense afforded them, and the Celtics cruised to their fourth straight win, sixth in their last seven games, and 15th in their last 18 games. And while his scoring output is reaching a ridiculous level, Tatum is also keeping the ball moving as well. He had just three assists on Wednesday, but Boston had 30 helpers on 46 made baskets.

Tatum’s shooting struggles are no more, and the rest of the NBA has to be shaking their heads at his current run.

“I’m in a lot better zone than I was to start the season,” Tatum said after the win. “But it was just part of it. I believe in the work I put in and I never doubted myself. I’m just thankful my teammates didn’t doubt me either.”

“Obviously, he’s on quite a tear right now,” Udoka said of Tatum. “He’s getting the matchups he wants and getting to the spots he wants and getting the shots he wants. That’s a huge luxury to have when you have a guy who can do that.”

It is certainly a luxury for the Celtics to have their best player playing the best basketball of the year at such an important time in the season. And it would be a disservice not to mention his defense as well, which is also at a remarkable level this season. He ranks fourth in defensive win shares overall in the NBA, but the three players ahead of him have played a combined total of 14 games. In just about every facet of the game, Tatum has been elite over the last few months.

While his rough start to the season will cost Tatum a shot at the MVP (no shame in that, with guys named Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid the favorites) and likely a spot on the All-NBA First Team, those individual accolades won’t matter as much if the Celtics keep winning.

And if Tatum continues this incredible run, the wins should keep piling up along with his growing point total.