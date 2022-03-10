BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are in the market for a linebacker or two this offseason. So it should come as no surprise that the Pats are among the many teams interested in signing veteran Bobby Wagner.

The Patriots are one of the 11 teams that reportedly have interest in adding Wagner to their defense, according to Jordan Schutlz. In addition to New England, the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, L.A. Chargers, Denver Broncos, L.A. Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Detroit Lions are part of the linebacker’s developing market.

That is a lot of competition to add Wagner, who is a free agent for the first time in his career following his release by Seattle earlier this week.

While Wagner will turn 32 during training camp, the veteran still has plenty left in the tank based on his 2021 production. He recorded a career-high 170 tackles over 16 games last season, earning All-Pro honors for the eighth straight year.

That’s just the latest installment in a stellar career for Wagner, whose 1,381 career tackles are the most in Seahawks franchise history. He leads the NFL in tackles since coming into the league as a second-round pick in 2012.

The Patriots already have a hole to fill at linebacker after releasing Kyle Van Noy to save some cap space earlier this week, and Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins are all set to hit free agency next week.