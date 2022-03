Revolution Down Pumas 3-0 In Champions League QuartersAdam Buksa scored twice and the New England Revolution beat Liga MX's Pumas 3-0 in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

Tatum Stays Hot, Scores 44 As Celtics Beat Hornets 115-101Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-101 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

MLB Cancels 93 More Games, Gap Narrows In BargainingBaseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, appearing to close the remaining chance to play a full 162-game schedule and threatening locked out players with loss of salary and service time.

Boston College Earns OT Win Over Wake Forest To Advance In ACC TournamentDeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Brian Flores' Lawyer Urges Roger Goodell To Avoid Hypocrisy, Keep Case Out Of 'Secret' ArbitrationBrian Flores' attorney is putting the pressure squarely on Roger Goodell to keep his case transparent and in the public eye.