BOSTON (CBS) — Several big corporations are cutting ties with Russia in response to the war in Ukraine. Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Pepsi all announced they were pulling out of the country Tuesday, and McDonald’s has closed its restaurants there. Now two Boston-based businesses are taking action as well.
General Electric is partially suspending operations in Russia. There are two exceptions – essential medical equipment and support for existing power services in the region.
GE also announced it is making a $4.5 million donation to relief efforts in Ukraine and surrounding countries.
And New Balance is suspending product shipments to Russia. The shoemaker is also donating $1 million to humanitarian relief in Ukraine, including money for evacuations, food water and shelter.