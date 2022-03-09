BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Bob writes, “I have seen recent reports that the mRNA covid vaccine is becoming DNA in the liver. Is this dangerous?”

Ever since the mRNA vaccines were developed, there have been false claims that the vaccines can alter human DNA. Skeptics, largely anti-vaxxers, have recently pointed to a controversial study out of Sweden, which performed experiments on liver cells in the lab. But the truth is mRNA vaccines are incapable of altering or integrating with the DNA in your cells. They remain safe and are your best defense against COVID-19.

Debbie asks, “Are there any other variants out there right now?”

I was just speaking to an epidemiologist at Harvard the other day, and he was explaining how the Omicron variant wasn’t brand new and had been out there for many months, lying in wait until it could take hold of the population. Undoubtedly, there are others out there, and only time will tell which ones will emerge and how transmissible and dangerous they may be. So, epidemiologists are constantly surveilling new infections, looking for the newest variants so we can figure out how to tailor future booster shots.

Ellen writes, “Should my granddaughter continue to wear her mask at gymnastics, dance class, and school if she has two younger, non-vaccinated siblings? My daughter thinks she can go maskless. My son-in-law thinks she should wear it.”

It really is a personal preference at this point and depends on the underlying health of her siblings and anyone else who may be vulnerable at home. Just a couple of days ago, I told my kids that they no longer needed to wear their masks during basketball games. That’s because they’re vaccinated and so are their teammates, and the cases have dropped significantly in our community. If numbers begin to creep up again, I will tell them to mask up again. And I will also do rapid tests on them before they visit their 81-year-old grandmother this weekend.