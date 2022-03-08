Running Back James White Reportedly Plans To Play In 2022James Whites' 2021 season ended with the running back being carted off the field in Week 3 after he suffered a devastating hip injury. The Patriots Super Bowl hero doesn't want that to be his final memory in the NFL.

Kings Rally To Beat Bruins 3-2 In OTAndreas Athanasiou scored on a breakaway in overtime on Monday night to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Easy Decision: Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The WeekJayson Tatum has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. It was probably one of the easiest decisions the NBA has had to make in some time.

NFL Suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended For At Least 2022 Season For Betting On GamesThe Patriots were reportedly interested in trading for Calvin Ridley, but the Falcons receiver has been suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games.

Report: Patriots Releasing Kyle Van NoyKyle Van Noy's second stint with the Patriots is over.