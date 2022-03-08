BOSTON (CBS) – The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts set a new record Tuesday, according to AAA. It’s now $4.24. That’s up 8 cents from the previous record set on Monday.
A week ago it was just $3.63 a gallon. That’s a 61 cent a gallon increase in just seven days.
The highest gas prices in the state are on the Cape and the Islands. It’s $5.08 a gallon on Nantucket.
The national average now stands at $4.17 a gallon. California has the highest average in the nation at $5.44 a gallon.
Prices have been rising rapidly since Russia invaded Ukraine last month. Russia is one of the top three oil producers in the world.
AAA has several steps to help you save money at the pump – buy regular gas, slow down to be more fuel efficient, properly inflate your tires and drive less if possible. AAA also has an app to help you find the best prices in your area.