MELROSE (CBS) – From Duxbury Middle School to Melrose High, Ukrainian students are trying to keep their minds on their studies while their hearts are with their families in Ukraine.

Sophomore Maksym Boyko says his grandmother lives in Kyiv. “My grandmother she’s now currently in the bomb shelter in Kyiv. I am scared for her because she is 73, so it’s very difficult for her to experience such living conditions now,” Boyko said.

The family actually lost contact with her a few days ago, but, Maksym says it’s still important for him to come to school ready to learn. “Her neighbors told us that she is safe in the bomb shelter right now,” Boyko said. “Of course I’m worried. I am trying to stay focused in school and I’m always keeping an eye on the news.”

Duxbury 8th grader Sophia Bethoney also has family in Ukraine. Her mother, Olena, was born in the Soviet Union but moved to Ukraine when she was three years old. “It’s incredibly challenging honestly. I just try to create weekly schedules to stay on task but it’s just hard,” she said.

So many Ukrainian students here in Massachusetts are not just standing by watching this crisis unfold, but they are taking action. Making their voices heard and doing fundraisers. “We are planning to sell these bracelets for $5 each,” Boyko said.

With the help of his history teacher Maksym is about to launch his first high school fundraiser for Ukrainian refugee children. He hopes everyone will participate and just last weekend he along with his family did a presentation about the Russia-Ukrainian War at Melrose City Hall. “I am getting support from the students. I feel that even though I am in the United States, I make maybe its small but it’s still a contribution to my country,” he said.

Ukraine students are focusing on their grades but also doing whatever they can for their loved ones halfway around the world. “Stay strong, be a voice and Glory to Ukraine,” Sophia shouts.