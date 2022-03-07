BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots is over.
New England released the linebacker on Monday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Source: the Patriots are releasing starting OLB Kyle Van Noy.
A decision with salary cap roots, as moving on from the versatile Van Noy creates just under $5M in cap space.
Van Noy can sign with another team right away.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 7, 2022
Van Noy, who turns 31 years old later this month, first joined the Patriots in 2016 in a trade. He won two Super Bowls with the team before signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. His time in Miami lasted just a year though, as he was released after one season. He re-signed with New England last offseason.
He played in 16 games last season, recording 66 tackles with five sacks and an interception. In his career, Van Noy has played in 67 regular-season games for New England, recording 287 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He’s also made 5.5 sacks in 11 playoff games for the Patriots.
Van Noy had been set to count roughly $7.4 million against the cap in 2022 (per Over The Cap), but he’ll carry a dead money charge of $2.45 million against the cap after being released.